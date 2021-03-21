After God, Fear Billionaires – Israel DMW Speaks After Being Pardoned By DJ Cuppy

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

 

Israel DMW Addresses Those Mocking Him For Apologizing To DJ Cuppy

 

Manager of DMW’s Logistics team, Israel Afeare, alias Israel DMW has opined that billionaires are to be feared.

This comes shortly after the the Logistics expert was pardoned by popular disc jockey and billionaire heiress, Florence Otedola, alias DJ Cuppy.

In his words:

Fear die 3. God Almighty, Government, 5 star Billionaires. Na una Sabi

Read AlsoDJ Cuppy Withdraws Lawsuit Against Israel DMW

The rift between both parties started after Israel took to his social media pages to claim that rapper, Zlatan Ibile severed ties with the billionaire heiress because she refused to pay him his dues following their hit collaboration, ‘Gelato’.

Cuppy found the statement indicting and filed a defamatory lawsuit against him.

See Israel DMW’s post below:

Israel DMW’s post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here