After God, Fear Billionaires – Israel DMW Speaks After Being Pardoned By DJ Cuppy

Manager of DMW’s Logistics team, Israel Afeare, alias Israel DMW has opined that billionaires are to be feared.

This comes shortly after the the Logistics expert was pardoned by popular disc jockey and billionaire heiress, Florence Otedola, alias DJ Cuppy.

In his words:

“Fear die 3. God Almighty, Government, 5 star Billionaires. Na una Sabi”

The rift between both parties started after Israel took to his social media pages to claim that rapper, Zlatan Ibile severed ties with the billionaire heiress because she refused to pay him his dues following their hit collaboration, ‘Gelato’.

Cuppy found the statement indicting and filed a defamatory lawsuit against him.

