Again, Court Adjourns Trial Of IMN Leader, El-Zakazky

The trial of the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat has been adjourned to May 25, 2021.

A High Court sitting in Kaduna State gave this ruling on Wednesday.

During the sitting on Wednesday, the prosecuting counsel, Dari Bayero, finally rested his case by presenting his last witness.

He also prays the court to overrule the no-case submission by the defence counsel and to go on and convict the defendants as provided in the law.

Counsel to Elzakzaky, Abubakar Marshal who represented the lead counsel, Femi Falana, is expected to open his defence during the next adjourned date.