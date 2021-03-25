Again, Nigerian Govt Rejects Transparency International’s Corruption Rating

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has expressed that Nigeria’s poor rating on the 2020 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) by Transparency International (TI) is as a result of inadequate data showing the present administration’s efforts.

Recall that when TI released the 2020 corruption index, Nigeria scored 25 out of 100 points and dropped three places.

Reacting to the rating at the time, Mohammed said the figure was not a true reflection of the administration’s efforts in the fight against corruption.

On Wednesday, Lai stated that the government will ensure that necessary data is available for all sectors, in order to enable TI access it for future ratings.

He made this known to journalists on Wednesday at the end of the federal executive council (FEC) meeting.

Mohammed, however, noted that the country is working on improving its rating across all sectors, evident in the initiation of reforms to facilitate transparency and ease of doing business, especially in the port sector.

He said: “I think that I’m aware of that particular rating which was not quite flattering to Nigeria, but our position, which I’ve declared before is that that rating does not truly reflect the great strides that the administration has made in the area of fighting corruption.

“The government has put in place various reforms in fighting corruption, but some of these reforms will take time to yield the desired results because the matrix used by TI is not just about grafts alone.

“It includes how transparent or how opaque the services are and you’ll find out that when we scored in the 2018, 2019 transparency reports, we realised that we scored very low in the area of ease of doing business in particular.’’