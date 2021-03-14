Again, Troops Foil Attempt To Kidnap Students – Kaduna Govt

Kaduna State Government has announced that troops of the Nigerian Army foiled another attempt by bandits to abduct students at Government Science Secondary school in the Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, made this known on Sunday during a press conference in Kaduna.

He revealed that the bandits invaded the school in the late hours of Saturday and attempted to abduct the students.

However, the soldiers arrived on time to engage the criminals in a gun battle.

Aruwan stated that the students utilised the security warning system in place, and were able to alert security forces in the area that moved swiftly to the school and engaged the bandits, forcing them to flee.

He further said that no student was missing following a headcount after the foiled kidnap attempt.

During the press conference, Aruwan also revealed that troops of the Nigerian Airforce foiled another attack by bandits at the Kaduna International airport senior staff quarters around Ifira village in the Igabi local government area.