AGF Office Not Investigating Tinubu, Says Malami

Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has stated that his office is not investigating, Bola Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos.

Malami made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Tuesday.

The AGF, however, expressed that he could not say if the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission or the Code of Conduct Bureau were investigating Tinubu since the two agencies had statutory powers to commence probes and prosecute people.

“The Office of the AGF and its arm, which is the Director of Public Prosecutions, has not initiated any proceedings and no investigation has been instituted at its instance by any agency of government be it EFCC or the Code of Conduct Bureau.”