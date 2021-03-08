Aisha Buhari Breaks silence, Sends Goodwill Message To Women

Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has urged the Nigerian government to bring an end to the abduction of women and girls in Nigeria.

This was contained in a message posted on her Twitter handle to celebrate International Women’s Day 2021 on Monday after a long social absence.

Aisha expressed that the year’s theme is a call to appreciate the efforts of women and girls in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

She decried the abduction of women and girls in Nigeria by insurgents and bandits, noting the impact these abductions could have in diminishing the successes achieved so far in girl-child education and early marriages.

She called on stakeholders to exert their influence in bringing the abductions to an end and to ensure the safety of “girls anywhere they may find themselves.”

See her full post below: