Akeredolu Asks FG To Tackle Insecurity; Warns 2023 Polls Might Be Threatened

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has called on the Federal Government to tackle the deteriorating insecurity in the country.

He made this call while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

Akeredolu warned that the 2023 general elections might be threatened if the insecurity situation worsens.

Akeredolu also shared the view of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, who was attacked by gunmen on Saturday, warning that elections might be disrupted in 2023 if nothing is done to nip insecurity in the bud.

Also Read: 2023 Elections Will Not Hold If Insecurity Persists, Says Ortom

“I think he is right, definitely we cannot conduct election under an insecure environment. So if insecurity is not nipped in the bud, it will escalate and if it escalates, all of us should be worried that as at the time we are getting to 2023, we might have a full-scale banditry and other insecurity in the country,” he said.

“With that, there is nobody that can carry out any election under that atmosphere. What is clear is that he has made a good point that the Federal Government must sit up.

“Something just has to be done now to ensure that this issue of insecurity that is escalating by the day is now nipped in the bud and deescalated as soon as possible.”