Alake warns against calls for Nigeria’s breakup

Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo has warned against the calls for the breakup of Nigeria.

Oba Gbadebo spoke when he played host to the National President of the National Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Musa Maitakobi, the Chairman of RTEAN in Ogun state, Titilayo Akibu, and other members of the association in his palace in Ake, Abeokuta.

The Monarch appealed to those calling for the secession of Nigeria to shelve the idea.

The monarch expressed that war in Nigeria will lead to chaos for the nation and Africa at large.

Also Read: Power Rotation Can End Calls For Secession In Nigeria: Shehu Sani

Speaking at the event, the monarch pointed out that Nigeria cannot afford to go through another civil war.

He stressed that no country in the world will be willing to have over 250 million Nigerians as refugees.

The monarch said Nigerians, irrespective of their tribe, political or religious afflictions, must work together for the greater good of the country.

The monarch’s advise is coming few days after popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho called for South-West from Nigeria.