Anybody Who Believes Lies About You Has Been Looking For The Opportunity To Be Against You – Actor Williams Uchemba

Popular Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has dropped some nuggets of wisdom for his fans.

Taking to social media to record a video of himself in his car, the movie star states that people who immediately believe a false story about a person without trying to hear the person’s side of the story before jumping into conclusions have always been against that person.

Read Also: Williams Uchemba Reacts After He Was Accused Of Being Gay

The former child star further noted that they had simply been waiting for the opportunity to expose their ill intentions for the person by holding on to the false tale and spreading it around.

Watch the video HERE