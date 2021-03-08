APC Has Registered 2.5m Members In Kano: Gov Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has revealed that about 2.5 million persons have registered in the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration/revalidation exercise in the state.

He reportedly made this claim while speaking at an APC stakeholders’ meeting in Kano on Monday.

Ganduje stated the party may register three or four million members by the end of the exercise.

The governor also appealed to people in charge of registering members in the state not to marginalise anyone wishing to be a member of the party.