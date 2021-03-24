APC needs 8 terms in power to improve lives of Nigerians – Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni

Yobe State Governor and chairman of the national caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni has express that his party’s ambition is to remain in power for eight terms.

Buni made this comment on Tuesday in Abuja at the inauguration of the strategy committee of the party chaired by Muhammad Badaru, Jigawa governor.

The caretaker chairman stated that the APC would be able to “effectively” improve the lives of Nigerians if it has more than eight terms in office.

“The constitution of the strategy and contact committee, therefore, is to consolidate the achievements we are making in building a strong party with a solid structure that would accomplish APC to stand the test of time,” he said.

“Our vision is to provide a wheel that will drive the party to go beyond sixth, seventh and even eighth term of office to effectively implement the party manifesto, improve the lives of Nigerians and, to remain Nigeria’s leading political party.

“This committee is therefore very key to our process of transition towards successful congresses and national convention and, to establish a very solid, reputable and reliable future for the party.”

