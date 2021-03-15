APC, PDP congratulate Wizkid, Burna Boy on Grammy win

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and leading opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have congratulated singers, Burna Boy and Wizkid on their Grammy awards.

Recall that Wizkid won an award for his effort in Brown Skin Girl, a song by Beyonce, Blue Ivy and St Jhn which is from Beyonce’s Lion King: The Gift album.

While Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category with his Twice As Tall album.

Reacting to this feat, the ruling party in the country took to its Twitter page to congratulate the musicians on their achievements.

APC tweeted: “We celebrate Nigeria music and Afrobeat stars Damini Ogulu @burnaboy and Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun @wizkidayo on their #GrammyAwards. The best is yet to come.”

PDP not to be outdone by the ruling party also congratulated the musicians.

PDP tweeted: “@OfficialPDPNig congratulates @Wizkid and @Burnaboy, says their #GRAMMY awards showcase the resilience of the Nigerian spirit. The duo has shown the capacity of the Generation-Next-Nigeria to take our nation to envious heights. Congratulations… More wins!”