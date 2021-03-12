Arsenal Defeats Olympiacos In Europa 1st Leg

Arsenal triumphed over Olympiacos away in Greece on Thursday to secure a healthy first-leg advantage in the Europa League.

Martin Odegaard’s opener in the 34th minute put the London club in front in the match.

However, a defensive mixup saw the Greek Champions level in the 54th minute through El-Arabi’s goal.

Also Read: PSG Holds Off Barca To Secure Quarter-final Ticket

However, late goals from Gabriel and Mohamed Elneny swung the contest back in Arsenal’s favour.

The second leg takes place next week Thursday as Arsenal’s dream of winning the Europa league again and recording another European success continues.