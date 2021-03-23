Assassination Attempt On Ortom Unfortunate, Says Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje says the attack on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, by gunmen is unfortunate.

Recall that the Benue Governor and his security aides were attacked by suspected herdsmen at the weekend.

Ganduje expressed worries while speaking on Monday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Ganduje stated that the rising spate of insecurity in the country is unfortunate.

Ganduje noted that the situation would get better through the new strategies being deployed by the service chiefs.

“I think it’s unfortunate, but I believe with the appointment of new service chiefs, a new strategy will be developed and I think Mr. President has always been serious on this issue but is rather unfortunate,” he said.

“Not only governors being attacked, anybody who is attacked in Nigeria, one should be worried because life is life. Certainly, we’re worried because a governor is supposed to have some security with him, let alone of an ordinary man who has no security.

“So you can see how serious the situation is. It’s unfortunate, but we believe will come over it.”