Attempt On Ortom’s Life An Attack On Benue People – Dr Mailafia

Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Obadiah Mailafia has expressed that the attempted assassination of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom by gunmen is an attack on the people of Benue.

Mailafia stated this while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

Mailafia expressed grief over the fact that some forces empower certain people from a part of the country with weapons to terrorize citizens.

He added that the people of the Middle Belt are not afraid of those who carried out the assault on their governor.

“This attempt on the life of an executive governor and incumbent of a state is an attempted attack on the entire people of the state. Those who are trying to do this wicked thing need to understand the implication of what they are trying to do.

“If the governor of a state cannot feel safe to go to his farm, how will the ordinary Benue people feel going to their farms? This is very bad precedence,” he said.