Awolowo Didn’t Introduce Ethnic Politics To Nigeria: Fani Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed that late Premier of Western Region, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo did not introduce ethnic politics to Nigeria.

He made this statement in reaction to comment by a former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka that Awolowo introduced ethnic politics into Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode on Wednesday via his Twitter page took to the defence of the late premier.

He stated that ethnic politics was introduced into Nigeria by people outside Yorubaland years before Awolowo came into the scene of Nigeria politics.

He wrote: