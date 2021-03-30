AY Makun Celebrates Wife, Mabel On Her Birthday

Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun has gone all out for his wife, Mabel on her birthday.

The ace stand-up comedian cum actor and filmmaker flooded his Instagram feed with gorgeous pictures and video clips of the interior decor designer.

The Warri-bred comedian also penned a lovely note to her.

“I love your attitude, I love your touch, I love your stares, I love your body, I love you! You are simply irresistible. Happy birthday to my lovely wife @realmabelmakun To my beautiful wife @realmabelmakun , I hope this year brings you as much joy and happiness that you have brought and continue to bring into my life. Happy birthday!”, he wrote.

See his post below: