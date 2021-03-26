Baba-Ahmed: Presidency Has Run Out Of Ideas — It’s Always Looking For Excuses

Spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has expressed that he is convinced the presidency has run out of ideas.

Baba-Ahmed made this assertion in an interview with Channel Television on Friday.

He made this assertion in response to Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, statement’s that opposition was exploiting the challenges experienced by the current administration.

He attributed the recent calls for secession to ”charlatans” sponsored to threaten and bully the president into making the wrong decisions.

Reacting to the statement, Baba-Ahmed stated that the manner in which Shehu spoke has made him depressed and also think the presidency has run out of ideas.

The NEF spokesman added that Nigerians want an end to the kidnappings, not excuses.

“Hearing him speak in this manner, I’m more depressed than I was when I came into this studio. This how the spokesperson of the president will respond, just telling people arrests are being made? We don’t see anybody being arrested.

“If they are arrested, why are they not being prosecuted? Yes, he’s right, banditry and kidnapping has become an industry,” he said.