Bandits In Nigeria Have International Sponsors – NSCDC Boss

Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) Ahmed Audi has stated that bandits operating in Nigeria have foreign sponsors.

Audi made this comment on Wednesday during the training workshop for state commandants of the NSCDC in Abuja.

Speaking on Wednesday, Audi stated that the country is witnessing an asymmetric war that requires inter-agency collaboration among security agencies.

“Following how events are unfolding in the country, we are experiencing a serious conflict that I think in the history of Nigeria, this is about the first conflict that will give us a serious problem and the conflict is called asymmetric war.

“We have had in the past some semblance of this type of war but the proper manifestation of it is the one we are seeing ow and asymmetric war is a war that requires all hands to be on deck if we really want to deal with it and nip it in the bud.

“These guys are serious; these guys have international sponsors, so we need to come together,” the NSCDC Boss said.