Bauchi Gov: Why Zoning Will Not Favour PDP In 2023 Presidential Election

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has expressed that zoning the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may cause some regions to feel excluded during the 2023 general election.

He made this comment while speaking during a Channels Television programme on Thursday.

Mohammed opined that the party would provide a level-playing field for all candidates, and encourage a merit-based process.

Also Read: Embark On Immediate Electoral Reforms, PDP Tells Buhari, APC

During the interview, he also spoke on the loss of the party during the 2015 election.

Governor Bala stated that PDP lost the general election due to lack of internal democracy.

“In 2015, we lost because we were so over-confident and there was too much internal wrangling. We lost in the north, even in the states where we had comparative advantage, because of the wrangling that particularly came out of our lack of internal democracy,” he said.