Bayelsa Govt Bans Open Grazing

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has signed a law prohibiting open grazing of livestock in the state.

Governor Diri assented to the Livestock Breeding, Rearing, and Marketing Regulation Law 2021 on Wednesday at the Executive Chamber of Government House in Yenagoa on Wednesday.

Speaking during the event, Governor Diri expressed that the essence of the law is to ensure harmonious living between cattle dealers and other inhabitants of the state.

Also Read: Lagos Begins COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Weekend —Sanwo-Olu

He also stated that it was to forestall the violent clashes being experienced in other parts of the country.

The law, according to him, stipulates that any herdsman found with arms, whether licenced or not, should be arrested.

Governor Diri also stated that the law establishes a livestock management committee to regulate livestock activities in the state.