Bayelsa Has Been Cheated At Federal Level For Years, Says Diri

Bayelsa State, Douye Diri has expressed that the state has been cheated at the federal level over the years.

The governor spoke on Wednesday in Yenagoa, the state capital, when he hosted Muheeba Dankaka, executive chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

Diri asked the agency to adopt stringent measures to ensure fair representation of the state at the federal level.

This was contained in a statement through Daniel Alabrah, the governor’s spokesperson.

Diri stated that he noticed imbalances in federal placements when he was a member of the house of representatives.

The governor added that available vacancies at the federal level were hardly brought to the knowledge of the government and people of the state.