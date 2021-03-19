Bayern Set To Face PSG In UCL Quaterfinals

Defending champion, Bayern Munich is set to face Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the champions league quarterfinals in a repeat of 2019/2020 final.

PSG will be looking to have revenge after falling to the German club in Lisbon in 2020.

Defending premier league champion, Liverpool will face defending La Liga champion, Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Manchester City have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund, while Chelsea play Porto.

The two-legged quarter-finals will take place on 6-7 and 13-14 April.

The first legs of the semi-final will be on 27-28 April with the return ties on 4-5 May.