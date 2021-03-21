BBNaija’s Ozo Celebrates His Mother’s 55th Birthday (Photos)

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu has shared gorgeous photos of his mother to celebrate her 55th birthday.

The reality TV star cum sports analyst took to his Instagram page on Sunday, March 21st to share her photos.

“Happy 55th Mommy we could never have been blessed with a better Mom than you. Many more years and blessings. Love you 🎂♥️🙏🏼😇“, he wrote.

Fans and colleagues have also taken to the comments section of the post to drop well wishes for the mother of the Imo State-born multiple brand ambassador and sports radio show host.

See his post and her pictures below: