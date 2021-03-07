Benzema Rescues Point For Madrid Against Atletico

French striker, Karim Benzema secured a valuable point for Real Madrid in the Madrid derby on Sunday.

Atletico forward, Luis Suarez put the league leaders in front in the 15th minute with a wonderful strike courtesy of Marcos Llorente’s assist.

However, Benzema equalised two minutes from stoppage time thanks to a wonderful assist from Casemiro, leaving the title race wide open.

With this result, Atletico extended its lead over second-placed, Barcelona to 3 points, albeit with a match in hand, while Madrid now trail its archrival with 2 points.