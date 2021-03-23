“Best In English And Afrobeat” – Fans React As Davido Causes Grammatical Blunder

Nigerians have dragged internationally celebrated Nigerian singer and music executive David Adeleke better known as Davido on social media over a grammatical error he made in a post.

Davido took to his Instagram stories to celebrate his personal disc jockey @Ecoolofficial who marked his birthday and he caused a blunder grammatically in his message to his DJ.

In his words, he wrote;

“Happy birthday @ccoolofficial! Loved to have shared the stage and rocked thousands of shows with you and shares to many more!

Reacting to his post which was shared on Twitter, a fan described the ‘Jowo’ singer as Best in Afrobeat and Best in English.

Below are a few responses captured below;

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria