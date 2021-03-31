Best Thing To Do For Your Unborn Kids Is Give Them Dual Citizenship – BBNaija’s Cindy

Former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Cindy Okafor has advised Nigerians to help their unborn kids with dual citizenship.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the reality TV star cum media entrepreneur writes that it is the solution to a better life for their unborn children.

The 25-year-old budding actress also added that it is an important prayer point to make no matter how difficult it may seem.

In her words:

“Best thing you can do for your unborn kids, is give them dual citizenship.. 9ja & another developed country, e no easy but try put am for prayer point”

See her post below: