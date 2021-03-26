Betty Irabor Celebrates 64th Birthday

Veteran media entrepreneur, Betty Irabor has celebrated her 64th birthday with beautiful photos of herself on Thursday, March 25th.

The media personality took to her Instagram page to share the beautiful pictures and simply captioned it:

“64❤”

Celebrities have stormed the comments section with lovely birthday wishes for the founder of Genevieve Magazine, with the messages still pouring in barely a day after.

Information Nigeria recalls the media personality shared her touching story on how she attempted suicide after facing depression. The media entrepreneur revealed that her husband, Soni Irabor was her backbone during the challenging period.

See her post below: