Beyonce Sends Birthday Wishes To Yemi Alade

American pop singer, performer and songwriter, Beyonce Knowles Carter, has acknowledged the birthday of Nigerian pop diva, Yemi Alade with a post on her official website.

The website is usually updated by the ‘Already’ crooner to celebrate the birthdays of iconic musicians.

Information Nigeria recalls the multiple Grammy award winner also acknowledged the birthday of Colombian singer, Shakira.

The tradition is to share a childhood picture of the musician being celebrated.

This was also the case on Saturday, March 13th as a childhood picture of the ‘Johnny’ crooner was uploaded on the website to honor her.

Beyonce and Yemi Alade have worked together on the album, ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ released in 2019.

See Beyonce’s post below: