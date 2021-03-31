Bobrisky knocks Toyin Lawani for posing unclad in her photos

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has thrown shades at the famous businesswoman and fashionista, Toyin Lawani for posing unclad in her photos.

Recall that yesterday, Toyin Lawani has posed as a nun and like a Muslim with a hijab in what seemed to be racy photos.

According to Bobrisky, Toyin Lawani constantly flaunt her bare body on Instagram, but yet she hasn’t still attained an appreciable level of popularity or fame.

Bobrisky further advised her to try involving herself in another hustle because to him, her strategy isn’t working out for her.

In his words:

“Catch your sub

Sister go find another hustle. Your market don expire”

“You were completely naked on IG, you no still famous, you try to break the internet, internet get coconut head e no break.

My sister find another hustle.”

See the post below:

