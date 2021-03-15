BREAKING: Bandits Attack Primary School In Kaduna, Kidnap Pupils

On Monday, bandits stormed a LEA Primary School in Rama village of Birnin-Gwari local government area of Kaduna State, whisking away yet to be ascertained number of teachers and pupils.

This is coming a day after the Nigerian military foiled two attacks on schools in Kaduna State.

According to reports, the incident occurred around in the morning when the pupils were just leaving the assembly ground to their classes.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

He noted that the primary school attacked by the bandits is located in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

According to the commissioner, the state government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped.