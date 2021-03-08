BREAKING: Court Sets Aside Judgement Against Ize-Iyamu, Audu

The Court of Appeal sitting in Benin has set aside the judgment of the Edo State High Court disqualifying Gani Audu and Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu from contesting in the September 19, 2020 Governorship election in Edo State.

Judges O.F.Omoleye, B.A. Georgewill and O.E.Oho gave this ruling on Monday.

They ruled that there is no evidence of credentials forgery on the part of Gani Audu.

Also Read: Ibrahim Gambari, Garba Shehu, Others Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

The court also held that the matter is statute-barred as it was filed outside the 14 Days constitutional threshold.

They thereby upheld the appeal of Ize-Iyamu and Audu, while setting aside the judgment of the Edo high court.