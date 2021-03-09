BREAKING: UK Govt To Return £4.2m Ibori Loot

The United Kingdom is set to return looted assets worth £4.2 million linked to former Delta State Governor, James Ibori.

Catriona Laing, British high commissioner to Nigeria, signed a memorandum to that effect with Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Laing expressed that the money was recovered from friends and family members of the former governor.

She lamented that many Nigerians were in the habit of siphoning money from the country to the UK, saying that has also affected the level of trust between the two countries.

Laing, however, warned that the UK will no longer be used as a destination for looters to siphon proceeds of crimes.

According to the agreement signed, the £4.2million is to be returned two weeks from now.