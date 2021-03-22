Buhari Condemns Ortom’s Assassination Attempt, Says An Attack On One Nigerian Is An Attack On All Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom by unknown gunmen.

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen had on Saturday attacked the governor’s convoy on Saturday at Tyo Mu, along Makurdi-Gboko road.

Reacting to the development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had accused the president of being silent on the attack.

Reacting, the president on Sunday described the attack as unacceptable.

He warned that the incident should not be politicised.

“In expressing his sympathies, and that of the government of the federation to Governor Ortom and all Benue indigenes, President Buhari said the unfortunate incident must not be politicized, reiterating that an attack on one Nigerian is an attack on all Nigerians,” a statement from a presidential aide, Garba Shehu, added.

“Let there be open and transparent investigation and whoever is linked to it should be caught and be made to face the law,” the president said in a statement by Garba Shehu, his spokesperson.

The president expressed that an attack on any citizen is an attack on all Nigerians.

He also welcomed the deployment of a “high-level team of crack investigators” sent by the police headquarters to the state.

The president called on the police to fish out the perpetrators of the attack and bring them to justice.