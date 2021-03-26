Buhari Doing His Best On Herder-Farmer Crisis: Jigawa Gov

Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru has expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari is doing his best to resolve the crisis involving farmers and herders in the country.

He stated this on Thursday when he featured on a Channels Television programme.

Badaru expressed that the herder-farmer crisis has been brewing for many years, owing to the “neglect of past leaders.”

“The Fulani herdsmen crisis with the farmers has been brewing for so many years, and that developed over time because of the neglect of past leaders,” Badaru said.

Also Read: We Must Weed Out Rotten Eggs In Our Police, Says Gbajabiamila

“Unfortunately for us, it gets right at this time and President Muhammadu Buhari is doing his best to solve this problem and curtail the onslaught.”

He also stated that the security challenges facing the country did not start during President Buhari’s tenure.

“If we look at this critically and analyse it critically, certainly the banditry and kidnapping did not start with Buhari, it just continued.”