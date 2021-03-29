Buhari Never Promised To Make One Naira Equal One Dollar – Presidency

Femi Adesina, a presidential aide has denied that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration promised to make one naira become equivalent to one dollar at any point in time.

Adesina stated that the claims suggesting that President Muhammadu Buhari made such a promise, are false.

“It does not exist, it is fake, it is false, it is apocryphal, it doesn’t exist” he said.

Adesina stated this while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Adesina said the minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has debunked the claim severally and challenged anyone with clips and publications to make them available.