Buhari Orders Service Chiefs To Identify Leaders Of Bandits, Kidnappers

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Service Chiefs to identify leaders of bandits and kidnappers and fish them out to restore confidence in the areas affected.

President Buhari gave this directive to Service Chiefs at the security meeting held at the presidential villa on Tuesday.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno quoted the president as saying that the armed forces should be more proactive rather than reactionary.

According to him, the President has made it clear that the criminals would no longer dictate the tone.