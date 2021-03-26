Buhari Revived Nigeria’s Decayed Infrastructure In Five Years, Says Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has embarked on the rehabilitation of decayed infrastructure in the last five years.

He made this comment on Friday during the 34th convocation lecture of the University of Calabar, where he was the guest lecturer.

Speaking at the event, Amaechi called on Nigerians to support the current administration for its efforts in national survival.

“The Buhari administration has embarked on massive rehabilitation of our decayed national infrastructure in the last five years,” he said.

“Throughout the federation, major highways are being rehabilitated and new ones built. Critical bridges are being built to link major ethnic-economic nerve centres.”