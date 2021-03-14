Buhari’s Mandate On Improving Security Must Be Achieved, Irabor Tells Troops

Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor has urged the Operation Lafiya Dole Troops to rid the Nigerian territory of insurgency.

Irabor told the troops on Saturday when he led other service chiefs to the theatre command in Maiduguri, Borno state, that is the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“What I need to let you know is that we have a mandate from him (president) and that mandate must be achieved. So, this is the reason why we are working assiduously. All issues of violence and insecurity, especially within the area of Operation Lafiya Dole, must come to an end,” Irabor said.

Irabor commended the troops for their combat efforts despite setbacks while charging them to keep the faith and bring an end to the insurgency in the region.