Burna boy celebrates his Grammy win at a club with his friends

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy is currently reeling in excitement over his first-ever Grammy award win.

The winner of the 63rd Grammy ‘Best Global Music Album’ award, has been spotted at a club with his friends as he celebrates one of the biggest achievement in his musical career.

Recall that Burna Boy and Wizkid on the 14th of March were announced winners of the Grammy award in their respective categories. A feat that ought not to be taken lightly at all.

His friends who all felt happy could be seen in the video chanting and celebrating the Grammy winner, as they vibed to a popularly Christian song at the club. Burna Boy undoubtedly has achieved a great deal in music.

