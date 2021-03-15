CAN Sues FG Over CAMA 2020

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has filed a lawsuit before the Federal High Court Abuja challenging the legality of the just gazetted controversial Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA).

This was contained in a statement on Monday by its General Secretary, Joseph Daramola.

The Christian body stated that it is not comfortable with some provisions of CAMA 2020, hence, its decision to challenge the matter in court.

Also Read: I Nominated Bawa Based On His Competence – Malami

The suit with number FHC/ABJ/CS/244/2021 was between the Incorporated Trustees of Christian Association of Nigeria, the Corporate Affairs Commission and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.

According to the statement, legal luminaries representing CAN included Prof J. Amupitan (SAN), Wale Adesokan (SAN), Isaac Okpanachi, Comfort Otera Chigbue, Godswill Iyoke, Dr Cyril Obika, Geraldine Mbah, Francis Oronsaye, Oluniyi Adediji.

“The Association resolved to go to court after all attempts to convince the Federal government why it should not intervene or interfere with the management of the Church in the country through any of its agencies failed,” the statement partly read.