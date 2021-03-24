Cardi B Reacts After Being Criticized For Thanking God

Popular American rapper, Popular American rapper, Cardi B has reacted to the criticism she received after she shared a video of herself thanking God.

In the video, the critic slams the mother of one heavily for thanking God for her success when she is using her talent and platform to promote things that are not of God.

Taking to her Twitter page, the ‘WAP’ rapper laments over the fact that she is hated no matter what she tries to do.

“I can’t even thank God anymore 😩😩I be getting hate for no reason every single damn day 😩😩😩😩“, she tweeted.

See her post below: