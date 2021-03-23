Celebrating Nigeria: Top Reasons to Love the Country

Nigeria is one of the most beautiful countries in the world, with stunning landscapes, great cities, and wonderful people. There is food to indulge in, celebrations to enjoy, and so much wonder to be had. Nigerians are known around the world as some of the happiest people. As a resource-rich country, it’s a wonderful destination for those looking for investment opportunities, its music, and entertainment scene is gaining traction, and it’s also very affordable, with stunning houses for rent at great rates for ex-pats and locals alike.

There are so many different reasons to love Nigeria today. You’ll be sure to find something to love, with these five reasons at the top of our list.

The People

Nigeria is incredibly culturally diverse, and its people are infamous for their hospitality. Not only are there many different cultures in Nigeria, but this country is also home to one of the largest number of languages. Nigeria accounts for 7% of languages in the world. In Taraba State alone, you will find more languages being spoken than in 30 other African countries.

The Food

Nigeria has some of the best food around. There are so many great dishes because of how many communities are in Nigeria. Because of this, and the freshness of the food, Nigeria has some of the best cuisines in the world. There are so many great dishes to try, and to even make at home! You have Egusi Soup, Suya, Akara, Moi Moi, Pepper Soup, Nkwobi, and so much more. These foods are full of flavor, perfect for a comforting meal with friends and family.

The Landscapes

Nigeria is a truly stunning country with so many great destinations if nature is your passion. There is the Lekki Conservation Centre, which hosts the longest canopy walk in the world. You also have Ikogosi Warm Springs, and Tarkwa Bay.

The Celebrations

Nigeria is well-known for its cultural dances. The Yorubas have the Bata, the Calabars have the Etighi, the Ibos have the Atilogu, and the Tivs have the Swange. The individual tribe celebrations are just the start, however. Nigeria is also home to the Calabar Carnival, one of the largest of its kind in the world. Every December, people from around the country and the world visit the city of Calabar in the Cross Rivers State. By the end of the month, they will all celebrate together in Africa’s largest street party.

It’s one of the biggest tourist events, and during the carnival, there are boat regattas, fashion shows, concerts, dances, performances, and more. This carnival is an absolute joy and showcases the cultural diversity and hospitality of Nigerians.

Nollywood

Nollywood is now the 2nd largest movie industry in the world, only behind Bollywood in terms of how many film productions are made. It’s one of the biggest stars of the Nigerian Economy, and theatre culture has been completely revived as a result. Thanks to this, Nigeria has a truly thriving entertainment culture.