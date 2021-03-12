Charly Boy’s Daughter Celebrates 3rd Anniversary With Lesbian Partner

Dewy Oputa, the daughter of veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy has marked three years anniversary with her lesbian partner.

Dewy, who is based in USA, Atlanta, took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself and her partner. She also wrote that she is grateful for the relationship that they have.

Read Also: “When you hold me, its clear just how much you mean to me” – Charly Boy’s daughter Dewy Oputa tells her partner SJ

Her caption reads:

“3 years of togetherness and I can only say my admiration and love for you continues to blossom each day. You are everything I manifested and I am truly grateful for you Cheers to more adventurous and beautiful memories. Happy anniversary to us.”

See her post below: