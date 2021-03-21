Check Out What Mr. Eazi Plans To Buy For Temi Otedola After Her Private Birthday Celebration

Singer Mr. Eazi has got netizens talking over his plans of buying his billionaire girlfriend Temi Otedola a gift after the private celebration.

Commenting on a post of Temi Otedola asking what will be given her as a birthday gift, Mr. Eazi said he will buy her kulikuli for a whole year unstop.

There’s nothing Temi Otedola can’t afford therefore Mr. Eazi chose to supply her with kulikuli something she probably loves so much for a whole year.

This has got netizens talking with some asking why he couldn’t say anything aside from kulikuli if he has been able to take her to a private island to celebrate her birthday.

screenshot below;