Chelsea Defeats Atletico To Secure Quaterfinals Spot

Chelsea defeated Atletico Madrid at the Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to secure a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in seven years.

Chelsea went into the game with a 1-0 1st leg victory advantage away from home.

Tricky winger, Hakim Ziyech put the Blues in front in the 34th minute which set the tone for the game.

Atletico defender, Savic’s straight red card in the 81st minute eased the pressure on the English club.

Blues defender, Emerson Palmieri’s late strike sealed in the 94th minute sealed the victory for the English club.