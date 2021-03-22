“Clean Papi,” Says Yemi Alade As She Gush Over Patoranking

Nigerian reggae/dancehall marshall, Patoranking restricted the airflow of Yemi Alade when he shared an exquisitely taken photo of himself.

Patoranking seems to understand clothing as the primary instrument used in creating a positive first impression about oneself hence the reason he always looks spruce and stylish in every outfit he puts on.

In the photos he shared on his Instagram page, he was spotted in a custom-made Kaftan with a coloured trousers and a matching cap. He looked fabulous in the dress, no wonder Yemi Alade was caught drooling over him.

Recall the two were rumored to be in an active romantic relationship. Apparently, the photos were for a song they did together.

Reacting to the photo, she wrote;

Clean Papi

See photos below;

