Clergywoman, Laurie Idahosa attacks Pete Edochie after he revealed his mother married at 15

Laurie Idahosa, the wife of Faith Emmanuel Benson Idahosa, a bishop of Church of God Mission International has reacted to the recent interview granted by veteran actor, Pete Edochie where he revealed that his 40-year-old dad, married his mum when she was only 15-years-old and terribly shy all through their marriage.

In the video, the veteran actor said;

”“My mother was not educated. She was not in love with my father. My father was almost 40 when his uncle told him it was time he got married. He told them to get a wife for him.

My uncle went out to a neighbouring village and told them the teacher wanted to get married. The women came out. He looked around and picked one and that was it. He brought this 15-year-old who didn’t dare to look at my father. She gave him ten children and was still shy. Seven boys and three girls” he said

Ms Idahosa was shocked by his comment and left her remarks on Instagram page revealing the veteran actor’s mum was a victim of rape and a child bride.

Reacting to the statement, she wrote;

” How can he laugh about her being “shy?” Oga, she was not shy. She was a victim of rape and was a child bride. She wasn’t respectful of his age, she was afraid for her life. Know the difference and adjust this story… start telling the truth!”