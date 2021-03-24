Consumers Hail Trophy on Unveiling of World’s Tallest Beer Bottle

Trophy Celebrates Leading Beer Brand Position with Unveiling of Tallest Beer Bottle

Consumers of premium lager, Trophy were treated to a unique experience when the beer makers unveiled the world’s tallest bottle over the weekend. The epoch-making event which held at the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos had in attendance Trophy brand ambassadors: Falz the bahd guy and Femi Adebayo, celebrities, government officials, consumers, and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the occasion, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji revealed that the decision to create the tallest beer bottle in the world was borne out of the desire to commemorate Trophy’s feat as the number beer brand in Nigeria.

“We are the leading beer brand in Nigeria today, especially in the South West where we have received a lot of love from our consumers, and that’s why we resolved to honour them with this unique experience,” she said.

Poets, dancers, drummers and praise singers were on-hand to thrill consumers who purchased at least six cans of beer—an experience the Marketing Manager, Trophy, Bamise Oyegbami described as “Waa Gbayi”.

“The Numero Uno project which is what we are experiencing today and is a follow up to the waa gbayi experience where we took the honour to the homes of our consumers by giving them a personalised experience of what it is to be an “Honourable” through activities such as praise-singing and socialising with free drinks,” Oyegbami said.

One of Trophy’s consumers, Femi Oyeleke who witnessed the event applauded Trophy lagers ingenuity with the creation and unveiling of the world’s tallest beer bottle. The 38-year-old who confirmed he was a loyal consumer of Trophy described Trophy’s commitment to doing something out of the ordinary as “refreshingly different”.

Next up on the Numero Uno train is the ancient city of Ibadan where the 14 by 3 meters bottle will also be unveiled.