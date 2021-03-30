Court Fixes April 16 For Judgment In Suit Challenging Adamu Mohammed’s Tenure Elongation

The suit challenging the legality of the three-month tenure extension of Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, by President Muhammadu Buhari. has been fixed for April 16 by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Recall that Maxwell Opara, a legal practitioner, subsequently took the IGP to court.

He contended that by virtue of section 215 of the Nigerian constitution and section 7 of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, Adamu cannot continue to function as the IGP, having retired as a serving member of the force.

Ruling on the case on Tuesday, Ahmed Mohammed, presiding judge, fixed April 16 for judgment after Ugochukwu Ezekiel, the plaintiff’s counsel, stated that the hearing notice and other court processes have been served on the Nigerian Police Council (NPC), the fourth defendant in the suit.